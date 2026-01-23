High-Tech Security Measures Safeguard Republic Day Celebrations

In an unprecedented move, more than 30,000 police officers and over 70 paramilitary units will oversee the Republic Day festivities in the capital, utilizing cutting-edge technology to bolster security, officials confirmed on Friday.

This year marks the first time security forces will employ AI-enabled smart glasses, featuring facial recognition systems (FRS) and thermal imaging capabilities. These indigenously developed devices will link instantaneously with a police database of identified criminals and suspects, allowing officers to recognize individuals in crowded locales instantly.

The extensive security infrastructure consists of rigorous barricading, multi-layered checks, and the deployment of thousands of CCTV cameras equipped with FRS. High-resolution AI cameras and mobile vehicles with FRS further enhance vigilance across the city. Integral to the security strategy, inter-agency drills and interstate coordination meetings are being conducted to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

