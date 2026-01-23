High-Tech Security Measures Safeguard Republic Day Celebrations
For Republic Day celebrations, over 30,000 police personnel and 70 paramilitary units will secure the capital with advanced technologies. AI-enabled smart glasses with facial recognition will identify criminals, while security layers include CCTV, rooftop points, and interstate coordination. Delhi Police remain prepared for any situation.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, more than 30,000 police officers and over 70 paramilitary units will oversee the Republic Day festivities in the capital, utilizing cutting-edge technology to bolster security, officials confirmed on Friday.
This year marks the first time security forces will employ AI-enabled smart glasses, featuring facial recognition systems (FRS) and thermal imaging capabilities. These indigenously developed devices will link instantaneously with a police database of identified criminals and suspects, allowing officers to recognize individuals in crowded locales instantly.
The extensive security infrastructure consists of rigorous barricading, multi-layered checks, and the deployment of thousands of CCTV cameras equipped with FRS. High-resolution AI cameras and mobile vehicles with FRS further enhance vigilance across the city. Integral to the security strategy, inter-agency drills and interstate coordination meetings are being conducted to ensure comprehensive preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)