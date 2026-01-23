Left Menu

Italy and Germany Push for Global Raw Materials Pact to Counter China

Italy and Germany favor a global agreement to regulate raw material prices, aiming to reduce China's influence. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced this proposal, emphasizing that other nations should join the initiative. A joint statement from Italy and Germany is expected to be released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:36 IST
Italy and Germany Push for Global Raw Materials Pact to Counter China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a move to counterbalance China's growing influence in global markets, Italy and Germany are advocating for an international agreement to regulate raw material prices. This proposal was highlighted by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday.

Speaking at an Italian-German business forum in Rome, Tajani expressed his concerns over China's dominant role in determining raw material prices. He urged for a common strategy, stating that both Italy and Germany hope to gain broader international support.

Tajani also announced that a joint statement from the two nations would be issued later on Friday, outlining their collective stance on the need for regulated raw material pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
2
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India
3
Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

 India
4
Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026