Left Menu

Business Dispute Turns Deadly in Gujarat: Man Fatally Shot

A 50-year-old man, Yusufkhan Pathan, was shot dead in Patan, Gujarat, allegedly over an old business dispute. The shooting occurred near Nilam Cinema, and the police are actively searching for the suspects. CCTV footage is being reviewed to help apprehend the five accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST
Business Dispute Turns Deadly in Gujarat: Man Fatally Shot
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Patan, Gujarat, on Thursday morning, igniting a police operation to apprehend the suspects, reported an official. The victim, identified as Yusufkhan Pathan, was targeted while driving near Nilam Cinema, stated Patan Superintendent of Police, Vasant Nayi.

According to the FIR, Zaheer alias Khokhro Abbaskhan Belim fired two shots at Pathan from his revolver. Zaheer, traveling in an autorickshaw with four accomplices, intercepted Pathan's vehicle, opened fire, and fled the scene, leaving Pathan mortally wounded. Authorities suggest the shooting was linked to an old business dispute.

The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gujarat Police Act, and Arms Act against the suspects. A district-wide blockade has been initiated to catch the accused, and CCTV footage is being scrutinized to help with the investigation, stated SP Nayi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026