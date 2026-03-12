Business Dispute Turns Deadly in Gujarat: Man Fatally Shot

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Patan, Gujarat, on Thursday morning, igniting a police operation to apprehend the suspects, reported an official. The victim, identified as Yusufkhan Pathan, was targeted while driving near Nilam Cinema, stated Patan Superintendent of Police, Vasant Nayi.

According to the FIR, Zaheer alias Khokhro Abbaskhan Belim fired two shots at Pathan from his revolver. Zaheer, traveling in an autorickshaw with four accomplices, intercepted Pathan's vehicle, opened fire, and fled the scene, leaving Pathan mortally wounded. Authorities suggest the shooting was linked to an old business dispute.

The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gujarat Police Act, and Arms Act against the suspects. A district-wide blockade has been initiated to catch the accused, and CCTV footage is being scrutinized to help with the investigation, stated SP Nayi.

(With inputs from agencies.)