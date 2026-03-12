Left Menu

Amazon Business India Sees 35% Growth in 2025

Amazon India's B2B platform, Amazon Business, reported a 35% year-on-year growth in 2025. The platform, which offers over 19 crore products from 17 lakh sellers, has been instrumental in delivering Rs 2,000 crore in financial benefits to its customers, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:12 IST
Amazon Business India Sees 35% Growth in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Business, the B2B segment of Amazon India's e-commerce platform, witnessed an impressive 35% growth in annual sales for 2025, as revealed by Mitranjan Bhaduri, Amazon Business Director. The platform features a vast catalogue of over 19 crore products from more than 17 lakh sellers.

As Amazon Business scales new heights globally with USD 35 billion in annualised sales, the Indian arm maintains a robust growth, notably reporting Rs 2,000 crore in customer benefits. This success is mirrored in the significant adoption across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which now account for over 70% of customer locations.

The platform serves diverse industries, including services and manufacturing sectors. Key product categories such as IT equipment, office supplies, and safety products continue to drive the platform's expansion. The initiative also provides enticing offers, such as discounts and cashback, contributing to the substantial financial benefits for businesses.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026