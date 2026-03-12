Amazon Business India Sees 35% Growth in 2025

Amazon Business, the B2B segment of Amazon India's e-commerce platform, witnessed an impressive 35% growth in annual sales for 2025, as revealed by Mitranjan Bhaduri, Amazon Business Director. The platform features a vast catalogue of over 19 crore products from more than 17 lakh sellers.

As Amazon Business scales new heights globally with USD 35 billion in annualised sales, the Indian arm maintains a robust growth, notably reporting Rs 2,000 crore in customer benefits. This success is mirrored in the significant adoption across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which now account for over 70% of customer locations.

The platform serves diverse industries, including services and manufacturing sectors. Key product categories such as IT equipment, office supplies, and safety products continue to drive the platform's expansion. The initiative also provides enticing offers, such as discounts and cashback, contributing to the substantial financial benefits for businesses.