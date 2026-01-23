Global Push for Transparent Voting Wins Support

Poll management agencies from around the world are shifting focus toward creating 'pure' electoral rolls and issuing photo identity cards to voters, aiming for transparency and fairness in elections.

At an international conference on democracy, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stressed the importance of maintaining pure electoral rolls as the cornerstone of democracy. He highlighted the necessity of photo IDs for voters to enhance election transparency.

In a drive to collaborate globally, the Election Commission offered tech support and training to international poll bodies. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the Special Intensive Revision in India, with opposition accusing manipulation, which both the government and EC deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)