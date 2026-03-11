Democracy Diminished: MPs Challenge Parliamentary Procedures
Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh criticized parliamentary practices, claiming democracy is eroded as opposition voices are suppressed. She argued against the impartiality of the Speaker and accused the government of bias, while IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer lamented the misuse of rights against opposition members and suspension of MPs.
Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh expressed deep concern over the erosion of democratic values in Parliament, suggesting that opposition voices are being increasingly suppressed. Speaking during the debate over removing Om Birla as Speaker, Ghosh emphasized that this issue is about maintaining impartiality and dignity in the House.
Ghosh ardently criticized how Parliament, meant for policymaking, has devolved into an advertising venue. She noted the exclusion of critical discussions, such as the removal of the railway budget, and discrimination against opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, alleging favoritism within governmental processes.
IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer echoed these concerns, stating that opposition freedom of speech is being denied and described such actions as condemnable, urging the need for introspection as law-making has become a farce, with numerous MPs facing unwarranted suspensions.
