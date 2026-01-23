Tragedy in Bholojot: Land Dispute Leads to Murder
In Bholojot village, a man named Baboolal has been accused of murdering his wife, Rita, over a land dispute. Pressured to sell her land, which she inherited from her father-in-law, Rita opposed Baboolal's demands. Following her refusal, Baboolal allegedly attacked and killed her with a spade. Police are searching for Baboolal, who is currently at large.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident reported from Bholojot village, Baboolal is accused of murdering his wife, Rita, over a land dispute, according to local police. Baboolal allegedly attacked Rita with a spade after she refused to sell land she had inherited from her father-in-law.
Following the brutal attack, the Additional Superintendent of Police (East), Manoj Rawat, described how Baboolal, under the influence of intoxicants, had been pressuring Rita. Her refusal to comply with the sale led to the fatal confrontation.
Rita's father has filed a complaint alleging murder, while law enforcement, including City Circle Officer Anand Rai, continue their efforts to locate Baboolal, who is currently evading arrest.
ALSO READ
Dave Ryding Leads Britain's Alpine Dreams at Milano Cortina
Reclaiming Heritage: The VHP's Vision for Goddess Vagdevi's Temple
From Wartime Lifeline to Heritage Hub: The Transformation of Pangsau Pass
Heritage Tableau: Celebrating India's Freedom Icons & Cultural Legacy
Britain’s Winter Olympics Hopes Soar: Record Medal Target in Sight