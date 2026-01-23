Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Matrimonial Dispute Leads to Cow Slaughter Frame-up

A man was allegedly framed in a cow slaughter case due to a matrimonial dispute. Investigation revealed planted evidence, implicating his wife and her associate. Police suspended three personnel for their actions. An FIR was filed against them for attempting to detain a woman inside the high court premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial matrimonial dispute has escalated into a major criminal conspiracy probe involving a cow slaughter case. Investigations have revealed that a businessman, Wasif, was allegedly framed using planted evidence by his estranged wife, Ameena, and her associate, Amaan.

The incident first unfolded on January 14 when a suspicious delivery, falsely linked to Wasif, was intercepted by police. Subsequent findings suggest a deliberate attempt to implicate him, tied to an ongoing marital discord.

The case intensified when police actions were questioned, leading to the suspension of three officers involved in questionable detainment attempts. Legal proceedings continue as authorities work towards apprehending Ameena, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

