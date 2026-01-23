Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Pushes for MGNREGA Continuation Amid National Scheme Overhaul

The Tamil Nadu assembly urged the Union government to maintain the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to safeguard rural livelihoods. Concerns were raised by Chief Minister M K Stalin over the new VB-G RAM G scheme, which may compromise rural employment opportunities and state financial structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:27 IST
Tamil Nadu Pushes for MGNREGA Continuation Amid National Scheme Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu assembly has called on the central government to continue with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to protect rural livelihoods. A resolution to this effect was moved in the assembly by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Chief Minister Stalin expressed concerns over the new national rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, introduced by the Centre, arguing that it threatens rural employment opportunities, local financial systems, and self-reliance. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's exemplary execution of various Union projects, despite alleging a lack of immediate funding from the Centre.

Stalin urged the central government to ensure that employment remains a right rather than being subjected to provisional allocations. He criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and advocated for an employment guarantee aligned with MGNREGA's original funding patterns to alleviate the state's financial burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

 India
2
Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

 India
3
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
4
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026