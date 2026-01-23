Tamil Nadu Pushes for MGNREGA Continuation Amid National Scheme Overhaul

The Tamil Nadu assembly has called on the central government to continue with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to protect rural livelihoods. A resolution to this effect was moved in the assembly by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Chief Minister Stalin expressed concerns over the new national rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, introduced by the Centre, arguing that it threatens rural employment opportunities, local financial systems, and self-reliance. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's exemplary execution of various Union projects, despite alleging a lack of immediate funding from the Centre.

Stalin urged the central government to ensure that employment remains a right rather than being subjected to provisional allocations. He criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and advocated for an employment guarantee aligned with MGNREGA's original funding patterns to alleviate the state's financial burdens.

