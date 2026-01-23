High-Profile Murder Case Against Luigi Mangione Faces Crucial Hearing

Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of health insurance executive Brian Thompson in Manhattan, is set to appear in federal court. The judge will determine whether key evidence found in his backpack can be used in the trial.

The 27-year-old Mangione allegedly shot Thompson on a New York sidewalk, becoming controversial for some who protest against high healthcare costs. He pleads not guilty to charges of murder, weapons, and stalking as his lawyers challenge the legality of the evidence obtained.

Officers in Pennsylvania have defended their actions, citing the arrest's legality. As court proceedings unfold, it's uncertain if evidence and potential death penalty charges will remain in the case against Mangione.

