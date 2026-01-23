Gehlot Slams BJP's 'Disturbed Areas' Law as Communal Move

In a sharp critique, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of using the proposed 'Disturbed Areas' law as a tool for communal polarization and distraction from its administrative shortcomings.

Gehlot's criticism followed the Rajasthan Cabinet's approval of a Bill for the rights of residents in 'disturbed' areas. He lamented the shift away from the Congress's tradition of peace and harmony, labeling the measure as historically disgraceful.

The senior Congress leader issued a stern warning about the potential fallout, including reduced property values and heightened communal tensions, pledging Congress's strong resistance against the divisive legislation.

