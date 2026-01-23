Left Menu

Gehlot Slams BJP's 'Disturbed Areas' Law as Communal Move

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP's 'Disturbed Areas' law, claiming it aims to polarize the state and distract from governance failures. He contrasted it with the Congress's approach of peace and harmony, warning of negative impacts on property values and societal unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:03 IST
Gehlot Slams BJP's 'Disturbed Areas' Law as Communal Move
Ashok Gehlot
  • India

In a sharp critique, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of using the proposed 'Disturbed Areas' law as a tool for communal polarization and distraction from its administrative shortcomings.

Gehlot's criticism followed the Rajasthan Cabinet's approval of a Bill for the rights of residents in 'disturbed' areas. He lamented the shift away from the Congress's tradition of peace and harmony, labeling the measure as historically disgraceful.

The senior Congress leader issued a stern warning about the potential fallout, including reduced property values and heightened communal tensions, pledging Congress's strong resistance against the divisive legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

