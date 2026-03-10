Trinamool Congress MP Challenges 'Stepmotherly' Treatment to West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque has leveled accusations against the central government for allegedly giving 'stepmotherly' treatment to West Bengal by withholding funds from crucial schemes.

In his address during a Rajya Sabha discussion about the rural development ministry, Haque claimed that dues worth Rs 52,000 crore for the MGNREGA scheme are yet to be transferred to West Bengal. He highlighted that 59 lakh workers have been deprived of benefits since March 2022 due to the scheme's replacement by the VB-G RAM-G Act.

Describing the new legislation as a 'hasty piece of legislation,' Haque criticized the increased financial burden on states, now responsible for paying 40% of the funding—the previous arrangement had the Union government bearing 90%. He argued this change undermines federalism and the constitutional right to livelihood. He also demanded discussions on the workings of the home affairs and commerce ministries.

