Crackdown on Electoral Misconduct: EC Tightens Reins on Booth-Level Officers
The Election Commission has implemented strict procedures to discipline booth-level officers engaging in misconduct that undermines the integrity of the voter list. Actions include suspensions, departmental proceedings, and potential criminal charges for violations, ensuring accountability and credibility in maintaining electoral rolls.
The Election Commission has established stringent measures to discipline booth-level officers found compromising the integrity of the voters' list. These officials are responsible for maintaining and updating voter information at the grassroots level, typically managing 970 voters or 300 houses per booth.
In a directive sent to state chief electoral officers, the commission addressed cases of neglect, misconduct, or violations of election laws by these officials. In such instances, the district election officer will suspend the errant officer and recommend departmental proceedings for insubordination or dereliction of duty.
For criminal misconduct, district officers may file an FIR with CEO approval. The Chief Electoral Officer can initiate action on reports from the district election officer. All actions must be communicated to the Election Commission, thereby ensuring the transparency and credibility of the process.
