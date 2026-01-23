Left Menu

Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasized the necessity of maintaining a ceasefire in Syria during the transfer of Islamic State prisoners to Iraq. This truce between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces aims to prevent instability in northern and eastern Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has underscored the importance of sustaining the current ceasefire in Syria as a critical measure during the relocation of Islamic State prisoners to Iraq.

In a televised interview, Fidan stated that the truce between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces is essential to maintain stability.

He emphasized that this strategic pause is necessary to prevent further destabilization in the northern and eastern regions of Syria.

