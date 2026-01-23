Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers
Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasized the necessity of maintaining a ceasefire in Syria during the transfer of Islamic State prisoners to Iraq. This truce between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces aims to prevent instability in northern and eastern Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:54 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has underscored the importance of sustaining the current ceasefire in Syria as a critical measure during the relocation of Islamic State prisoners to Iraq.
In a televised interview, Fidan stated that the truce between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces is essential to maintain stability.
He emphasized that this strategic pause is necessary to prevent further destabilization in the northern and eastern regions of Syria.
ALSO READ
Washington's Leverage: Iraq's Oil Revenues and Iran's Influence
Unraveling the U.S. Grip: The Complex Saga of Iraq's Oil Revenues
Syria's Political Shift: Kurdish Integration and the Future of Sharaa's Rule
U.S. Wields Oil Revenue Control in Iraq to Curb Iran Influence
U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government