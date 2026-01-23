Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has underscored the importance of sustaining the current ceasefire in Syria as a critical measure during the relocation of Islamic State prisoners to Iraq.

In a televised interview, Fidan stated that the truce between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces is essential to maintain stability.

He emphasized that this strategic pause is necessary to prevent further destabilization in the northern and eastern regions of Syria.