Argentine Families Plead Vatican for Detainee Release in Venezuela

The families of two Argentines detained in Venezuela have petitioned the Vatican for intervention, as Caracas slowly begins freeing detainees. Nahuel Agustin Gallo and German Giuliani have been held since 2024 and 2025, respectively. Their families demand urgent action from the Holy See.

The families submitted a formal request to the Catholic Church in Buenos Aires, seeking support from Pope Leo and Cardinal Pietro Parolin. They emphasized the need for the Vatican's humanitarian efforts, aiming to secure the freedom and welfare of political prisoners in Venezuela.

Demonstrations outside the church underscored the emotional plea, as relatives held photos and placards, demanding the safe return of their loved ones. The recent wave of releases in Venezuela hints at potential reconciliation efforts with the U.S., amid continued political unrest.