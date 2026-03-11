Pope Leo's Message of Peace Amid Middle East Turmoil
Pope Leo called for peace amid the Iran war, lamenting civilian deaths and showing solidarity with Lebanon, which was targeted by Israeli strikes. He paid tribute to Rev. Pierre El Rahi, a priest killed while aiding parishioners. The conflict's impact on children, particularly in Iran, remains grave.
Pope Leo, on Wednesday, voiced his sorrow over the loss of civilian lives in the Iran conflict and extended his solidarity toward the people of Lebanon, who are enduring Israeli strikes that have been described as a 'great trial.'
The pontiff, who has consistently called for an end to the escalating conflict, urged pilgrims at his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square to join in prayers for peace. He emphasized the critical need to focus on the many civilian casualties, including innocent children, as the war progressed into its 12th day.
While Pope Leo refrained from detailing specific incidents involving children, reports emerged of a tragic strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran, coinciding with the initial day of U.S. and Israeli attacks. The U.S. military is currently investigating the situation. In a separate incident, Leo mourned Rev. Pierre El Rahi, a priest slain in southern Lebanon, underscoring the region's ongoing strife.
