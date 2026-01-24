Lula Criticizes Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his latest initiative, the Board of Peace, suggesting that it is an attempt to establish a new United Nations under Trump's sole control. The Brazilian leader voiced these concerns at a recent event.

Lula refrained from directly naming Trump's initiative, which the former U.S. president introduced on Thursday, but raised serious doubts about its purpose and potential implications for international diplomacy.

According to Lula, Trump's proposed creation of a 'new U.N.' could serve to consolidate influence and disrupt the current global order, prompting him to question the motives behind the Board of Peace.