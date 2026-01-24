Lula Criticizes Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's new initiative, the Board of Peace, which he believes is an attempt to create and control a new version of the United Nations. Lula expressed skepticism about Trump's intentions at a recent event.
Lula refrained from directly naming Trump's initiative, which the former U.S. president introduced on Thursday, but raised serious doubts about its purpose and potential implications for international diplomacy.
According to Lula, Trump's proposed creation of a 'new U.N.' could serve to consolidate influence and disrupt the current global order, prompting him to question the motives behind the Board of Peace.
