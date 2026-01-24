Kyiv and Kharkiv: Targeted by Russian Drone Strikes Amid Peace Talks

In a series of Russian drone attacks, several districts of Kyiv were targeted on Saturday, causing significant concern for the city's security forces. Air defense units were active as mayor Vitali Klitschko reported strikes on both sides of the Dnipro River.

The coordinated assault prompted Kyiv's military administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko, to issue warnings on potential missile deployments following the drone strikes that ignited fires in multiple locations.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv faced its own challenges, with 11 residents injured from drone strikes, underscoring the escalating tension that coincided with peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in the UAE.