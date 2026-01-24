Federal Court Ruling Reinstates Funding for EV Charger Expansion
A federal judge ruled that the suspension of funding for electric vehicle charger infrastructure, enacted under Biden, was unlawful. This decision, favoring 20 states, ensures funds for building EV networks remain intact. The ruling highlights legal requirements and underscores conflicts between administrations over electric vehicle policies.
In a landmark decision, a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's 2023 suspension of funding for the expansion of electric vehicle charger infrastructure.
The decision broke in favor of 20 states and the District of Columbia, reinstating funds significant for clean energy growth initiatives previously approved under President Biden's administration.
The ruling underscores tensions between past and current administrations regarding sustainable energy policies and legislative interpretations.