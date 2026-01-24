Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run on Amethi-Durgapur Road

A tragic hit-and-run incident on the Amethi-Durgapur road resulted in the death of motorcyclist Jai Prakash Singh, police reported on Saturday.

Singh, a resident of Piparpur, was killed instantly when an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle near the Sharda Sahayak Canal Division 5 late Friday evening.

Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage to trace the unidentified vehicle involved, according to Station House Officer Shriram Pandey. The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)