Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run on Amethi-Durgapur Road

A motorcycle rider named Jai Prakash Singh was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Amethi-Durgapur road. An unidentified vehicle struck him near the Sharda Sahayak Canal Division 5. Efforts are ongoing to find the vehicle using CCTV footage and other investigative methods. The investigation continues.
A tragic hit-and-run incident on the Amethi-Durgapur road resulted in the death of motorcyclist Jai Prakash Singh, police reported on Saturday.
Singh, a resident of Piparpur, was killed instantly when an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle near the Sharda Sahayak Canal Division 5 late Friday evening.
Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage to trace the unidentified vehicle involved, according to Station House Officer Shriram Pandey. The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to gather evidence.
