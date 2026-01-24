Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run on Amethi-Durgapur Road

A motorcycle rider named Jai Prakash Singh was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Amethi-Durgapur road. An unidentified vehicle struck him near the Sharda Sahayak Canal Division 5. Efforts are ongoing to find the vehicle using CCTV footage and other investigative methods. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run on Amethi-Durgapur Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic hit-and-run incident on the Amethi-Durgapur road resulted in the death of motorcyclist Jai Prakash Singh, police reported on Saturday.

Singh, a resident of Piparpur, was killed instantly when an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle near the Sharda Sahayak Canal Division 5 late Friday evening.

Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage to trace the unidentified vehicle involved, according to Station House Officer Shriram Pandey. The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026