Oil Wars: Economic Winds amidst the U.S.-Iran Conflict

President Trump asserts the U.S. benefits from rising oil prices amid the conflict with Iran, causing criticism from political opponents. Gasoline prices surge, affecting Americans, while solutions like waiving the Jones Act are considered. The global impact of the strife raises concerns about future oil price hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-Iran conflict has propelled oil prices to over $100 a barrel, drawing scrutiny towards President Donald Trump. Critics accuse him of prioritizing profits over public welfare due to his comments about the U.S. profiting from increased oil prices.

As gas prices soar, solutions are actively being pursued. Trump's administration considers a temporary waiver of the Jones Act to lower costs and speed up fuel deliveries between U.S. ports, amidst controversial opinions on long-term effects.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright's reassurance that $200 per barrel is unlikely contrasts with Iran's threats, and while oil firms are urged to resume transit via the Strait of Hormuz, security concerns loom large as the military assesses the situation.

