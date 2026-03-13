Diplomatic Dialogues Amid U.S. Embargo: Cuba Engages Russia and China
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Cuba's economic challenges. Rodriguez's calls with Russia's Sergei Lavrov and China's Wang Yi focused on defending Cuban sovereignty amid U.S. economic pressures and fostering bilateral relations.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez engaged in diplomatic talks with his counterparts from China and Russia. The discussions, occurring three days after U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Cuba's economic difficulties, highlighted the island's efforts to counteract U.S. pressures.
The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement reiterating its position on U.S. economic and political pressure on Cuba, confirming support for Cuba's sovereignty. This interaction underscores the political alliance between Russia and Cuba.
Meanwhile, discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi focused on ongoing diplomatic relations, emphasizing bilateral development amidst the backdrop of global political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
