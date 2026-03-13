Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez engaged in diplomatic talks with his counterparts from China and Russia. The discussions, occurring three days after U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Cuba's economic difficulties, highlighted the island's efforts to counteract U.S. pressures.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement reiterating its position on U.S. economic and political pressure on Cuba, confirming support for Cuba's sovereignty. This interaction underscores the political alliance between Russia and Cuba.

Meanwhile, discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi focused on ongoing diplomatic relations, emphasizing bilateral development amidst the backdrop of global political tensions.

