Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues Amid U.S. Embargo: Cuba Engages Russia and China

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Cuba's economic challenges. Rodriguez's calls with Russia's Sergei Lavrov and China's Wang Yi focused on defending Cuban sovereignty amid U.S. economic pressures and fostering bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:59 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid U.S. Embargo: Cuba Engages Russia and China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez engaged in diplomatic talks with his counterparts from China and Russia. The discussions, occurring three days after U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Cuba's economic difficulties, highlighted the island's efforts to counteract U.S. pressures.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement reiterating its position on U.S. economic and political pressure on Cuba, confirming support for Cuba's sovereignty. This interaction underscores the political alliance between Russia and Cuba.

Meanwhile, discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi focused on ongoing diplomatic relations, emphasizing bilateral development amidst the backdrop of global political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026