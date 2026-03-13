Left Menu

Suspect Vehicle Found: Toronto Consulate Shooting Update

Toronto police have recovered a stolen vehicle linked to a shooting at the US consulate in Toronto. The incident occurred amid Iran-related tensions and no injuries were reported. The shooting has been classified as a national security incident, with increased security at consulates and embassies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a recent development, Toronto police have successfully recovered a vehicle implicated in the shooting at the United States consulate in Toronto.

The white Honda CR-V, identified as stolen, was located within hours of the incident, which unfolded early Tuesday morning when suspects fired at the consulate building.

The ongoing Iran conflict has intensified tensions, leading authorities to label this event as a national security incident and bolstering security measures at consulates and embassies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

