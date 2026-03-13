Suspect Vehicle Found: Toronto Consulate Shooting Update

In a recent development, Toronto police have successfully recovered a vehicle implicated in the shooting at the United States consulate in Toronto.

The white Honda CR-V, identified as stolen, was located within hours of the incident, which unfolded early Tuesday morning when suspects fired at the consulate building.

The ongoing Iran conflict has intensified tensions, leading authorities to label this event as a national security incident and bolstering security measures at consulates and embassies in the region.

