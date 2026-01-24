Water Contamination Crisis in Mhow Sparks Swift Administrative Response

In response to a water contamination outbreak in Indore's Mhow, officials have launched swift actions to manage and control the crisis, including deploying survey teams and establishing two temporary hospitals.

Amidst rising concerns, at least 12 suspected cases of stomach infections were reported in the Patti Bazaar area, with claims from locals suggesting around 24 people have been affected. This follows previous fatalities in Bhagirathpura last month due to similar issues.

Authorities, under Collector Shivam Verma, have taken measures such as household surveys, hospital setups, sample testing, and public announcements advising residents on safety measures like consuming boiled water.