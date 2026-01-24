Left Menu

Water Contamination Crisis in Mhow Sparks Swift Administrative Response

In Indore's Mhow area, administration officials have implemented emergency measures following a water contamination outbreak causing illness among locals. Suspected cases of stomach infections have risen, prompting surveys, temporary hospitals, and distribution of health supplies, while efforts intensify to prevent another tragedy like last month's fatalities.

Updated: 24-01-2026 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a water contamination outbreak in Indore's Mhow, officials have launched swift actions to manage and control the crisis, including deploying survey teams and establishing two temporary hospitals.

Amidst rising concerns, at least 12 suspected cases of stomach infections were reported in the Patti Bazaar area, with claims from locals suggesting around 24 people have been affected. This follows previous fatalities in Bhagirathpura last month due to similar issues.

Authorities, under Collector Shivam Verma, have taken measures such as household surveys, hospital setups, sample testing, and public announcements advising residents on safety measures like consuming boiled water.

