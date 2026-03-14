Brazil's Bolsonaro Faces Health Crisis Amidst Coup Conviction
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in stable but serious condition in intensive care, diagnosed with bronchopneumonia. His health complications come as he serves a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup. Efforts for house arrest have been denied, with the court supporting Justice Moraes' previous ruling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:39 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is in stable but serious condition at a Brasilia hospital, grappling with bronchopneumonia in intensive care. Tests suggest deteriorating kidney function.
Bolsonaro receives comprehensive medical treatment, including antibiotics and physiotherapy, as he serves a 27-year sentence for coup plotting.
Despite his family's attempts, judicial authorities, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, have dismissed requests to move Bolsonaro to house arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Health and Legal Troubles Escalate
Brazil's Cinematic Renaissance: A Golden Age Beckons
Brazilian Cinema's Global Rise Through 'The Secret Agent'
Giant's Footsteps: Unearthing Dasosaurus in Brazil
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Brazil Revokes U.S. Advisor's Visa