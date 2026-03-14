Brazil's Bolsonaro Faces Health Crisis Amidst Coup Conviction

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is in stable but serious condition at a Brasilia hospital, grappling with bronchopneumonia in intensive care. Tests suggest deteriorating kidney function.

Bolsonaro receives comprehensive medical treatment, including antibiotics and physiotherapy, as he serves a 27-year sentence for coup plotting.

Despite his family's attempts, judicial authorities, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, have dismissed requests to move Bolsonaro to house arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)