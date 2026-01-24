Delhi Police Unveils Major Vehicle Theft Syndicate Bust

Delhi police have successfully dismantled an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate, leading to the apprehension of two key individuals and the recovery of 11 stolen cars. This includes 10 SUVs taken from various locations across the country, officials announced on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Subhash Jaiswal, aged 23 from Mumbai, and Kashif from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities claim the group specialized in stealing high-end vehicles and subsequently tampering with chassis numbers to misuse identification details, crafting fraudulent registrations with forged sale papers and bank NOCs.

The breakthrough came when an SUV was stolen from Jamia Nagar last year, spurring an investigation that nabbed Jaiswal in Mumbai and Kashif as a key vehicle thief. Police have since recovered 11 vehicles, many sold in Maharashtra under concealing falsified documents. Efforts continue to track other syndicate members and recover more stolen vehicles.