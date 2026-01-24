India's Global Hunt: Tracking Fugitives Worldwide

An official report reveals that over 70 fugitives wanted by India were located abroad during the 2024-25 period. During the same timeframe, 203 fugitives sought by other countries were discovered in India, according to data from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

This report records the highest number of internationally located fugitives sought by India in over a decade. According to ministry figures, 27 fugitives returned to India in the last financial year. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting as India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, was instrumental in these efforts.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the CBI issued 74 Letters Rogatory (LRs) internationally to seek assistance in ongoing investigations. Furthermore, various Interpol notices were disseminated to locate or gather information on fugitives, demonstrating the ongoing international cooperation through Interpol channels to bring criminals to justice.