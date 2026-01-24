Alleged Mass Stray Dog Killings Stir Controversy in Telangana Villages

Telangana is embroiled in controversy following reports of alleged mass killings of stray dogs in various districts. Animal rights activists claim around 900 dogs have been killed, purportedly to mitigate the stray dog nuisance.

Suspicions point towards involvement by some elected representatives, including village Sarpanchs, who allegedly orchestrated the killings to fulfill electoral promises made to residents.

Police investigations are ongoing, with several cases registered under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Officials have exhumed numerous carcasses as part of the probe into these disturbing incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)