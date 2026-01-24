Alleged Mass Stray Dog Killings Stir Controversy in Telangana Villages
A shocking series of alleged stray dog killings in Telangana has left animal rights activists and the public outraged. Reports suggest around 900 dogs were killed, supposedly to address the stray menace, with elected representatives implicated. Investigations are underway after complaints were filed, pointing fingers at local officials.
Telangana is embroiled in controversy following reports of alleged mass killings of stray dogs in various districts. Animal rights activists claim around 900 dogs have been killed, purportedly to mitigate the stray dog nuisance.
Suspicions point towards involvement by some elected representatives, including village Sarpanchs, who allegedly orchestrated the killings to fulfill electoral promises made to residents.
Police investigations are ongoing, with several cases registered under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Officials have exhumed numerous carcasses as part of the probe into these disturbing incidents.
