Court Denies Bail for Alleged Mastermind in Transnational Organ Trafficking Ring

A court recently denied bail to Madhu Jayakumar, the prime suspect in an organ trafficking case that extended its reach to Iran and Tajikistan. Jayakumar, from Kochi, is allegedly the mastermind behind the illegal operation, which involves trafficking people for organ transplantation abroad.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Jayakumar facilitated numerous transplants internationally, gaining significant financial rewards. The investigation uncovered names of recipients and donors involved, highlighting the illicit network's vast scope. Through diplomatic channels, efforts are ongoing to gather vital evidence from both Iran and Tajikistan.

The court cited concerns about potential witness tampering and evidence destruction as reasons for denying Jayakumar's bail. The ongoing investigation remains at a critical juncture, with the court emphasizing the risk of Jayakumar absconding if set free.

(With inputs from agencies.)