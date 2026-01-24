Left Menu

Court Denies Bail for Alleged Mastermind in Transnational Organ Trafficking Ring

A court rejected the bail plea of Madhu Jayakumar, accused of leading a human trafficking ring for organ transplantation in Iran and Tajikistan. With ongoing investigations by the NIA, including international evidence collection, the court ruled against release due to concerns about potential witness influence and evidence tampering.

A court recently denied bail to Madhu Jayakumar, the prime suspect in an organ trafficking case that extended its reach to Iran and Tajikistan. Jayakumar, from Kochi, is allegedly the mastermind behind the illegal operation, which involves trafficking people for organ transplantation abroad.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Jayakumar facilitated numerous transplants internationally, gaining significant financial rewards. The investigation uncovered names of recipients and donors involved, highlighting the illicit network's vast scope. Through diplomatic channels, efforts are ongoing to gather vital evidence from both Iran and Tajikistan.

The court cited concerns about potential witness tampering and evidence destruction as reasons for denying Jayakumar's bail. The ongoing investigation remains at a critical juncture, with the court emphasizing the risk of Jayakumar absconding if set free.

