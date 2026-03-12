Rajasthan ACB Busts Corruption: Patwari and Operators Arrested

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cracked down on corruption by arresting three individuals, including a patwari from Jaipur and an e-Mitra operator from Ajmer, for allegedly accepting bribes. The arrests highlight ongoing anti-corruption efforts in the region.

In Jaipur, the ACB arrested Patwari Vikram Bunkar and another employee, Ashok Kumar, both posted in the Khedi gram panchayat of Bassi tehsil. They were apprehended for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in connection with the division of agricultural land. An ACB official confirmed the duo was nabbed during a planned operation.

Meanwhile, in Ajmer, e-Mitra operator Hemraj Khatiik was caught accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe related to the registration of a lease deed for a firm in Jawanpura village. The investigation into the possible involvement of the tehsildar continues, underscoring the depth of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)