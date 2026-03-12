Emergency Measures for Indians in Iran Amidst Regional Crisis

Nearly 9,000 Indian nationals, comprising students, business individuals, and workers, currently reside in Iran, as revealed by the government to Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita informed that the Indian Embassy is urging these nationals to exercise caution, remain informed via local media, and maintain contact with the embassy.

Due to escalating tensions in West Asia following a significant US-Israel military strike on February 28, emergency measures are in place to assist and protect Indians, including advisories to avoid non-essential travel and facilitation of safe returns to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)