Emergency Measures for Indians in Iran Amidst Regional Crisis

Nearly 9,000 Indian nationals in Iran, including students and workers, are advised to stay cautious amidst regional tensions. Emergency helplines are active, and advisories have been issued urging avoidance of non-essential travel. The Indian Embassy is facilitating safe exits and assisting distressed citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:05 IST
Emergency Measures for Indians in Iran Amidst Regional Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nearly 9,000 Indian nationals, comprising students, business individuals, and workers, currently reside in Iran, as revealed by the government to Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita informed that the Indian Embassy is urging these nationals to exercise caution, remain informed via local media, and maintain contact with the embassy.

Due to escalating tensions in West Asia following a significant US-Israel military strike on February 28, emergency measures are in place to assist and protect Indians, including advisories to avoid non-essential travel and facilitation of safe returns to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

