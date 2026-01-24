Controversy Over Worship Rights at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex

Tension escalated in Madhya Pradesh as a Muslim leader accused local authorities of contravening a Supreme Court directive by barring namaz at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

The district administration, however, refuted these claims, affirming adherence to judicial guidelines, allowing Saraswati puja and namaz at separate locations.

This 11th-century monument, under Archaeological Survey of India protection, remains a flashpoint, as the Supreme Court's directive sought to balance religious observance for both Hindu and Muslim communities on specific days.