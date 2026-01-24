Controversy Over Worship Rights at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex
Dispute over worship rights at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex persists. Despite a Supreme Court order, Muslims allege being barred from offering namaz at a rightful spot inside the complex. The district administration maintains adherence to the court directive amidst heightened tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Tension escalated in Madhya Pradesh as a Muslim leader accused local authorities of contravening a Supreme Court directive by barring namaz at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.
The district administration, however, refuted these claims, affirming adherence to judicial guidelines, allowing Saraswati puja and namaz at separate locations.
This 11th-century monument, under Archaeological Survey of India protection, remains a flashpoint, as the Supreme Court's directive sought to balance religious observance for both Hindu and Muslim communities on specific days.
ALSO READ
Major Arms Seizure in Madhya Pradesh by STF
Two wagons of a goods train derail near Maksi railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district: Officials.
Guwahati Schools Face Bomb Threats Amid Saraswati Puja
Bihar Students Celebrate Saraswati Puja with Devotion and Joy
Namaz offered within disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in MP's Dhar district without any incident: officials.