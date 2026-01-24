Left Menu

Controversy Over Worship Rights at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex

Dispute over worship rights at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex persists. Despite a Supreme Court order, Muslims allege being barred from offering namaz at a rightful spot inside the complex. The district administration maintains adherence to the court directive amidst heightened tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:50 IST
Tension escalated in Madhya Pradesh as a Muslim leader accused local authorities of contravening a Supreme Court directive by barring namaz at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

The district administration, however, refuted these claims, affirming adherence to judicial guidelines, allowing Saraswati puja and namaz at separate locations.

This 11th-century monument, under Archaeological Survey of India protection, remains a flashpoint, as the Supreme Court's directive sought to balance religious observance for both Hindu and Muslim communities on specific days.

