Criticism Mounts on AAP Over Sirhind Railway Blast

Opposition parties in Punjab sharply criticized the AAP government following a railway track blast in Sirhind, labeling it a clear failure of governance. The explosion damaged a freight train engine and injured a loco pilot, highlighting concerns over law and order under Bhagwant Mann's administration. Calls for an NIA investigation have been made.

Updated: 24-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:22 IST
A catastrophic blast occurred on a railway track in Punjab's Sirhind, prompting accusations of governance failure against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Opposition leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, condemned the state's law and order situation.

The explosion, believed to be an act of sabotage, damaged a freight train engine and injured the loco pilot. Occurring just before Republic Day, the incident has intensified criticism against the Bhagwant Mann government, with calls for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Politicians from across the spectrum, including Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, expressed alarm, arguing that the event is indicative of the deteriorating security environment in Punjab. The AAP's approach to law enforcement has come under scrutiny, with demands for urgent accountability.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

