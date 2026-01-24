Left Menu

Empowering Ladakh: Rozgar Mela's Youthful Surge

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta distributed appointment letters to recruits under the 18th Rozgar Mela phase. This initiative empowers youth, with appointments including roles in the CRPF, ITBP, and BSF. Gupta emphasized the significance of this program in Ladakh's remote region, inspiring hope and national dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:39 IST
Empowering Ladakh: Rozgar Mela's Youthful Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta handed out appointment letters to newly recruited youth at the 18th phase of the Rozgar Mela on Saturday, according to an official spokesperson. The event saw attendance from Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, administrative secretary Bhanu Prabha, and ITBP officials.

The appointees included Mohammad Hussain (CRPF), Tashi Namgyal, Stanzin, Stanzin Tamphel, Mohd Latif, Nawang Gyatso, Tsering Dolker, Rigzin Angmo, Deachen Dolker, Ishey Dolker (ITBP), Jigmet Palmo, Fayaz Ahmad, Stanzin, Iftikhar Hussain, and Anayat Ali (BSF). Addressing the gathering, the L-G emphasized that the Rozgar Mela is a vital initiative for empowering youth and promoting national development.

Governor Gupta highlighted the program's significance in the strategically located and remote region of Ladakh, noting that the newly appointed individuals symbolize hope for their families and the nation. He applauded the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's role in supporting the Rozgar Mela and welcomed the absorption of several candidates into ITBP through this recruitment drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026