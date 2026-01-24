Empowering Ladakh: Rozgar Mela's Youthful Surge
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta distributed appointment letters to recruits under the 18th Rozgar Mela phase. This initiative empowers youth, with appointments including roles in the CRPF, ITBP, and BSF. Gupta emphasized the significance of this program in Ladakh's remote region, inspiring hope and national dedication.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta handed out appointment letters to newly recruited youth at the 18th phase of the Rozgar Mela on Saturday, according to an official spokesperson. The event saw attendance from Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, administrative secretary Bhanu Prabha, and ITBP officials.
The appointees included Mohammad Hussain (CRPF), Tashi Namgyal, Stanzin, Stanzin Tamphel, Mohd Latif, Nawang Gyatso, Tsering Dolker, Rigzin Angmo, Deachen Dolker, Ishey Dolker (ITBP), Jigmet Palmo, Fayaz Ahmad, Stanzin, Iftikhar Hussain, and Anayat Ali (BSF). Addressing the gathering, the L-G emphasized that the Rozgar Mela is a vital initiative for empowering youth and promoting national development.
Governor Gupta highlighted the program's significance in the strategically located and remote region of Ladakh, noting that the newly appointed individuals symbolize hope for their families and the nation. He applauded the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's role in supporting the Rozgar Mela and welcomed the absorption of several candidates into ITBP through this recruitment drive.
