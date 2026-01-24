Tensions Rise Amid Immigration Crackdown: Violent Incident in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, a 51-year-old man has succumbed to injuries after being shot by federal immigration officers, according to hospital records reviewed by the Associated Press. This incident took place amid heightened immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

Details about the shooting remain unclear. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated the individual was armed with a firearm and two magazines, describing the situation as 'evolving.' Governor Tim Walz has contacted the White House, urging President Trump to cease the aggressive immigration operations.

The shooting incident followed ongoing protests in the Twin Cities, which intensified after a recent similar incident involving ICE officers. Demonstrators have been vocal in their demand for federal law enforcement to depart, while the DHS distributed an image of the handgun reportedly carried by the man shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)