U.S. Pressure Mounts on Bolivia Over Alleged Iranian Ties

The United States is urging Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies and designate Tehran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group. This diplomatic move is part of the U.S. strategy to strengthen its influence in Latin America while reducing adversaries' power, amid a changing Bolivian political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:54 IST
The United States is actively encouraging Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies and label Tehran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization. According to insiders, the diplomatic push aims to weaken Iran's hold in the region, amidst broader U.S. efforts to assert influence across Latin America.

This initiative follows a recent U.S. operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and subsequent diplomatic maneuvers in Bolivia under newly elected centrist President Rodrigo Paz. Washington views this shift as an opportunity to distance Bolivia from Iran, contrasting with previous Bolivian administrations that openly allied with Tehran.

The broader campaign reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions, as the U.S. seeks to counter Iranian activities in Latin America and has persuaded allies like Ecuador to take similar steps. While the extent of Hezbollah's presence in the region remains debated, the move signals a renewed U.S. focus on what they consider malign Iranian influence.

