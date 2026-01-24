Medha Patkar Acquitted in Defamation Case Filed by Delhi L-G

Social activist Medha Patkar was acquitted on Saturday in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The court cited a lack of viable evidence proving that Patkar made defamatory statements during a television program in 2006.

The legal proceedings were initiated by Saxena, who was the then president of the National Council for Civil Liberties. He alleged that Patkar defamed him by claiming that his NGO received civil contracts related to the Sardar Sarovar project, an accusation he deemed defamatory.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma noted the inadequacy of evidence, including the absence of original recorded materials and eyewitness accounts to confirm the remarks. With these findings, the court dismissed the case due to unsubstantiated claims.

