Left Menu

Federal Agent Shooting in Minneapolis Sparks Outcry

A man shot by federal agents in Minneapolis has died, marking the second such fatality amid increased immigration enforcement. The incident, captured on video, has led to outcry from Minnesota's officials. Calls for the end of these operations have intensified as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:18 IST
Federal Agent Shooting in Minneapolis Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Minneapolis, a man has died after being shot by federal agents, a situation that has become the second lethal encounter involving the federal force this month. The uptick in severe incidents coincides with a surge in immigration enforcement in the northern U.S. city.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the individual, who remains unidentified, was carrying a handgun and two magazines. Video evidence widely circulated on social media portrays a tense struggle between masked agents and the man before shots were fired, causing him to collapse.

Amid escalating tensions, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Senator Tina Smith have issued strong statements urging an immediate halt to the Trump administration's immigration operations in the state, while Minneapolis officials have called for calm and a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026