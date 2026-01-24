Federal Agent Shooting in Minneapolis Sparks Outcry

In Minneapolis, a man has died after being shot by federal agents, a situation that has become the second lethal encounter involving the federal force this month. The uptick in severe incidents coincides with a surge in immigration enforcement in the northern U.S. city.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the individual, who remains unidentified, was carrying a handgun and two magazines. Video evidence widely circulated on social media portrays a tense struggle between masked agents and the man before shots were fired, causing him to collapse.

Amid escalating tensions, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Senator Tina Smith have issued strong statements urging an immediate halt to the Trump administration's immigration operations in the state, while Minneapolis officials have called for calm and a thorough investigation.

