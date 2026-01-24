Left Menu

Ceasefire Collapse: Tensions Flare Between Syrian Government and Kurdish Forces

A four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces ended without resolution, with both sides accusing each other of violations. The Syrian government is considering its next steps as military build-ups suggest an escalation. The U.S. and France caution Syria against further aggression towards the Kurds.

Ceasefire Collapse: Tensions Flare Between Syrian Government and Kurdish Forces
The four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces expired on Saturday night, leaving the region on edge as both factions exchanged allegations of truce violations.

The deadline passed at 8 p.m. without a clear resolution, as Syrian troops and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) maintain positions on opposing fronts. With no immediate response from the SDF, tensions have heightened as government forces continue their strategic territorial acquisitions.

Efforts by the U.S. and France to mediate and prevent further hostilities have yet to yield tangible results. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely, concerned about potential humanitarian fallout.

