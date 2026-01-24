Ceasefire Collapse: Tensions Flare Between Syrian Government and Kurdish Forces

The four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces expired on Saturday night, leaving the region on edge as both factions exchanged allegations of truce violations.

The deadline passed at 8 p.m. without a clear resolution, as Syrian troops and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) maintain positions on opposing fronts. With no immediate response from the SDF, tensions have heightened as government forces continue their strategic territorial acquisitions.

Efforts by the U.S. and France to mediate and prevent further hostilities have yet to yield tangible results. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely, concerned about potential humanitarian fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)