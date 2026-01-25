Tragic Loss: An Intensive Care Nurse's Final Stand for Justice
Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a nurse and avid protester, was killed by a federal officer in Minneapolis. He opposed the US immigration policy and protested alongside his beloved dog, Joule. His shooting, under disputed circumstances, left his family desperately seeking answers from authorities.
Country:
- United States
Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a dedicated nurse for the Veterans Administration and passionate protester, lost his life to a federal officer's bullet in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old, known for his love of the outdoors and his Catahoula Leopard dog, Joule, had been vocal about his opposition to President Trump's immigration policies.
Pretti's family expresses profound grief and confusion over the circumstances of his death, especially given his peaceful record. His participation in local protests was his way of demonstrating care for others, according to his father, Michael Pretti. The family was devastated to learn of his death through a news agency report.
The incident remains shrouded in ambiguity, with the Department of Homeland Security stating that Pretti approached officers with a handgun, though it was not visible in video footage. Authorities have not provided detailed explanations, leaving Pretti's family in a painful search for answers.
