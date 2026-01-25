Left Menu

Protests Erupt After Shooting of U.S. Citizen by Immigration Agents

A U.S. citizen was fatally shot by immigration agents in Minneapolis, sparking significant protests and a debate over federal and local government tensions. The man, identified as Alex Pretti, was reportedly unarmed, contradicting federal agents' claims. The incident escalates existing tensions over immigration enforcement protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 07:51 IST
Protests Erupt After Shooting of U.S. Citizen by Immigration Agents
Shooting

In Minneapolis, fierce protests erupted after immigration agents fatally shot Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen, on Saturday. This incident, the second of its kind this month, has brought federal and local tensions to the forefront, raising questions about the use of force by federal agencies.

Videos verified by Reuters suggest that Pretti, an intensive care nurse, may not have been armed at the time of the shooting, contradicting federal claims of self-defense. The event has drawn widespread condemnation from local leaders, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who described the videos as 'sickening.'

The demonstrations further fuel the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and state officials over immigration enforcement. Calls for the cessation of local operations have intensified, with local leaders accusing federal measures of inciting violence and straining community relations.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

 Global
2
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026