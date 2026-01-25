Protests Erupt After Shooting of U.S. Citizen by Immigration Agents

In Minneapolis, fierce protests erupted after immigration agents fatally shot Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen, on Saturday. This incident, the second of its kind this month, has brought federal and local tensions to the forefront, raising questions about the use of force by federal agencies.

Videos verified by Reuters suggest that Pretti, an intensive care nurse, may not have been armed at the time of the shooting, contradicting federal claims of self-defense. The event has drawn widespread condemnation from local leaders, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who described the videos as 'sickening.'

The demonstrations further fuel the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and state officials over immigration enforcement. Calls for the cessation of local operations have intensified, with local leaders accusing federal measures of inciting violence and straining community relations.