Mystery Meeting: Sonia Gandhi and Gold Heist Accused Sparks Controversy
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar questions Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's meeting with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case. Alleging a deeper agenda, he also criticizes the Congress and Kerala's Chief Minister for similar engagements and accuses procedural violations in the state's governance.
The political landscape in Kerala has been shaken as BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has raised questions about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's intentions behind meeting Unnikrishnan Potty, the main suspect in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
During a press briefing, Chandrasekhar shared a photograph of Gandhi with Potty, demanding clarity on the agenda of their meeting amidst her tenure as Congress president and during Oommen Chandy's chief ministership.
Chandrasekhar has also implicated Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and criticized the ethics behind a controversial appointment, raising concerns about constitutional violations and the integrity of governance in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
