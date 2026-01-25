Public Outcry Forces Revocation of Republic Day Meat Ban in Koraput

Responding to public pressure, the Koraput Collector rescinded a controversial order banning the sale of non-vegetarian food on Republic Day.

The original directive, issued on January 23, sought to prohibit meat, chicken, fish, and egg sales on January 26, following suggestions from a district-level preparatory committee.

Keen public dissatisfaction and political criticism led to the swift withdrawal of the order, emphasizing the protection of constitutional freedoms in the diverse tribal district of Koraput.