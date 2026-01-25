Left Menu

Public Outcry Forces Revocation of Republic Day Meat Ban in Koraput

In response to public outrage, Koraput Collector revoked a controversial order banning non-vegetarian food sales during Republic Day celebrations. The original directive had aimed to prohibit selling meat, chicken, fish, and eggs on January 26th. The decision to revoke highlights concerns over constitutional freedoms and respects local sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The original directive, issued on January 23, sought to prohibit meat, chicken, fish, and egg sales on January 26, following suggestions from a district-level preparatory committee.

Keen public dissatisfaction and political criticism led to the swift withdrawal of the order, emphasizing the protection of constitutional freedoms in the diverse tribal district of Koraput.

