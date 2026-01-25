Tragedy Strikes at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wedding Amid Rising Violence

Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) following a tragic suicide blast at a wedding ceremony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, this Sunday. The attack, which targeted the so-called 'good Taliban,' resulted in the deaths of six people and injured nine others.

The explosion occurred during wedding celebrations at the residence of Noor Alam Mehsud, a prominent peace committee member in Dera Ismail Khan. Eyewitnesses reported that the blast caused the roof to collapse, where dance festivities were taking place. Police identified Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as responsible for the attack, as the group opposes those militants who have surrendered to the state, such as Mehsud.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the blast and demanded a detailed report from the provincial police chief. This incident reflects a broader surge in militant violence, with Pakistan recording a significant rise in terrorist attacks and casualties this year, showing persistent security challenges since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)