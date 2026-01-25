Venezuela's Political Prisoner Release: A Step Towards Justice

In a significant move towards addressing human rights concerns, at least 80 individuals labeled as political prisoners were freed in Venezuela this Sunday. This development was confirmed by Alfredo Romero, head of the Venezuelan human rights organization, Foro Penal, who shared the news on the social platform X.

While Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim president, announced that 626 individuals had been released, she didn't specify the timeframe. Prior to this release, Foro Penal had confirmed the liberation of 156 political prisoners since January 8.

In a related development, Rodriguez is scheduled to discuss the matter with Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the upcoming Monday. The discussion aims at having the UN verify the list of those released in the country.

