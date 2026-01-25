Left Menu

Venezuela's Political Prisoner Release: A Step Towards Justice

Around 80 political prisoners in Venezuela were released as part of an ongoing process, according to Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal. The releases are part of efforts to address human rights issues in the country. Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, noted plans for UN involvement in verifying the releases.

In a significant move towards addressing human rights concerns, at least 80 individuals labeled as political prisoners were freed in Venezuela this Sunday. This development was confirmed by Alfredo Romero, head of the Venezuelan human rights organization, Foro Penal, who shared the news on the social platform X.

While Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim president, announced that 626 individuals had been released, she didn't specify the timeframe. Prior to this release, Foro Penal had confirmed the liberation of 156 political prisoners since January 8.

In a related development, Rodriguez is scheduled to discuss the matter with Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the upcoming Monday. The discussion aims at having the UN verify the list of those released in the country.

