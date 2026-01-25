Omar Abdullah Urges Caution Amid Snow and Power Woes

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has advised against non-essential travel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following forecasts of fresh snowfall. He assured that snow clearance efforts are swiftly ongoing and that electricity has been restored in most areas impacted by previous snowfall.

Having just completed a three-day assessment in Kashmir, Abdullah chose to travel by road to Jammu to attend the Republic Day event as chief guest. He expressed satisfaction over the snowfall breaking a prolonged drought in the region, easing fears of a summer water shortage.

Abdullah urged residents to avoid travel unless necessary, as the power grid struggles with supply shortages. He reassures that improvements to the transmission system are underway and promises future power reliability. He also announced that the state budget is set to be presented on February 6, emphasizing its people-friendly approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)