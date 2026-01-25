Left Menu

Punjab Police Scandal: Head Constable Nabbed for Rs 5.20 Lakh Bribe

A Punjab head constable was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 5.20 lakh bribe from a property dealer. The arrest followed a complaint that the officer threatened to frame the complainant in a false gambling case if the bribe wasn't paid. A sting operation led to the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:34 IST
A head constable in Punjab, posted in Khanna, was apprehended by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe worth Rs 5.20 lakh from a property dealer, officials reported on Sunday.

The arrest was a result of a complaint from a resident of Master Colony involved in property dealing. The resident accused the constable, Ramesh Kumar, of attempting to frame him in a fictitious gambling case.

It was alleged that the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge, Narpinderpal Singh, initially demanded Rs 5 lakh. When the complainant resisted, the amount was increased to Rs 5.20 lakh. The vigilance bureau was alerted, leading to a sting operation in which Kumar was caught red-handed. Efforts are underway to apprehend Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

