Tragic Landslide Strikes New Zealand Campground

On Monday, New Zealand police resumed recovery efforts for victims of a tragic landslide that hit a bustling campground on the country's North Island last week. Six individuals, including two teenagers, are presumed dead following the disaster at Mount Maunganui on the island's east coast.

Last Saturday, human remains were discovered at the site; however, police have yet to confirm any identifications. Recovery attempts were suspended on Sunday when a contractor noticed potential instability at the landslide's site.

According to Bay of Plenty District Commander Tim Anderson, the recovery operation resumed at 10:30 a.m. local time (2130 GMT Sunday). Additional monitoring equipment was deployed, and specialists removed loose material threatening the area. A vigil held on Sunday commemorated the victims, attended by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell.