Left Menu

South Korea and Germany Compete for Canadian Submarine Mega-Deal

South Korea's top officials and Hyundai executives traveled to Canada to negotiate a $12 billion contract for new submarines. Competing against Germany, South Korea aims to leverage industrial and security ties with Canada, potentially creating significant economic benefits and thousands of jobs in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 08:47 IST
South Korea and Germany Compete for Canadian Submarine Mega-Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ambitious move to secure a lucrative contract, South Korea's Presidential Chief of Staff has embarked on a Canadian mission alongside Hyundai Motor executives and major shipbuilders, Hanwha and HD Hyundai. This strategic voyage aims to triumph over Germany's TKMS in the race to construct a fleet of diesel-powered submarines for Canada, a project valued at over $12 billion.

Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik conveyed the considerable challenge posed by such formidable competition, acknowledging Germany's prowess in manufacturing. Nevertheless, Kang expressed intent to highlight South Korea's exceptional submarine technology and reaffirm both nations' commitment to expanding industrial and security collaboration. Accompanying Kang is Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, forming a robust delegation to advocate for this major defense procurement opportunity.

Amid intensifying competition, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is lending his support, exploring broader collaboration possibilities with Canada. With substantial economic implications, including more than 40 trillion won ($27.62 billion) in benefits and 20,000 jobs, this deal could be transformative for South Korea's defense sector. Business leaders from both countries are slated to meet, discussing cooperation in submarines, batteries, and other strategic sectors.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026