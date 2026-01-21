TKMS Eyes Billion-Dollar Canadian Submarine Deal with Diverse Investment Package

In a bid to secure a lucrative contract with the Canadian government, warship manufacturer TKMS is exploring an extensive investment package, CEO Oliver Burkhard revealed. The package includes commitments in rare earths, mining, AI, and battery production.

Speaking to Reuters, Burkhard emphasized that the initiative extends beyond submarines, aiming for a comprehensive economic partnership. This move aligns with Germany's efforts to bolster defense collaborations amidst increased geopolitical tensions.

As TKMS competes with South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, the firm's proposal reflects broader ambitions to enhance economic ties and solidify defense affiliations within NATO. The decision from Canada is anticipated by 2026.